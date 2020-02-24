VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) to Issue $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

VEON has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VEON has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VEON to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

VEON opened at $2.36 on Monday. VEON has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

