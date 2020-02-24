VeriME (VME) Market Capitalization Tops $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00492405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.06 or 0.06595929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00063975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027539 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

