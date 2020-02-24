Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Verint Systems worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,893,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $17,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $57.47. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

