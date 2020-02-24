Veritaseum Market Capitalization Achieves $20.74 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $9.65 or 0.00099834 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $41,876.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

