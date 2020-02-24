VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Cap of $290,592.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $290,592.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00770396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066574 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,612,518 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.