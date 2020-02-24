Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 151,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 123,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 18,518,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

