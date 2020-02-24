Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 151,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 123,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

