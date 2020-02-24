Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 123,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 18,518,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

