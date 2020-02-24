Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

