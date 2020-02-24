Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $852,436.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $852,436.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.02737523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.03866758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00772419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00814266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00624828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,585,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

