ViacomCBS Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

