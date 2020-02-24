ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 652,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

