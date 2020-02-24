ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) COO Richard A. Baldridge Acquires 27,150 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. 763,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,677. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $50,271,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ViaSat by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

