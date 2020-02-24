VIBE (VIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $243,732.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $243,732.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

