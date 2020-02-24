VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

