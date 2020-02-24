VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 29.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

