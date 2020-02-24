Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,338 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

