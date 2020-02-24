Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 145,148 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 449.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.08. 27,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.91, a PEG ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

