Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,480 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Kelly Services worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

KELYA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

