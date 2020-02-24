Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,063 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 323,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

