Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 76,911 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 538.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

