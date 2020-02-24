Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,621 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gardner Denver worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,879,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

Shares of GDI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,464. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

