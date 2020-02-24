Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

