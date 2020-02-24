Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FLIR Systems worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 98,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,111,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after buying an additional 98,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

