Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. State Street Corp bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $964,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,368,945 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $9.93. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,289. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $420.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

