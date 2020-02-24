Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 114,351 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 229,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

VSH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,128. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

