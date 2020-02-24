Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,643 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. 4,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,673. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,728,532 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

