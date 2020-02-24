Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yum China by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.96. 1,556,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

