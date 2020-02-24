Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 309,330 Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 129,040 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

