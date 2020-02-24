Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $15.56. 108,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,819. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

