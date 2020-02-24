Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,379 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

PING stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. 15,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,114. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

