Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,172. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

