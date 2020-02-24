Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $74,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,037 shares of company stock worth $5,817,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

