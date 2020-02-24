Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

