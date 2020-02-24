Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.12. 9,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

