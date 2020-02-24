Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 637.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. 149,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

