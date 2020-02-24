Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.