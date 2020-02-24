Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.77. 200,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,859. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

