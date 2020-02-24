Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ingevity worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,516 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 122,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $117.42.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

