Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.55. 91,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,256. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

