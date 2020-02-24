Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

APTV stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.43. 38,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

