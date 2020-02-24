Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,076. The firm has a market cap of $555.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

