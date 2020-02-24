Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Livent worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,753,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Livent by 89.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 370,441 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,582. Livent Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

