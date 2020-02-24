Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,489. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,960. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $78.77 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

