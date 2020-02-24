Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $119.07. 22,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

