Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 15,698.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALV. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.