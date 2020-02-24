Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Universal worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 80,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

UVV traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $49.89. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,243. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

