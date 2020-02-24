Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Dril-Quip worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

DRQ traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 2,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

