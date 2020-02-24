Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 378.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IMOM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

