Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 198,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 143,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,966. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.